Grand Theft Auto VI just dropped, but behind the scenes, Rockstar Games developers are anxious about job security.

Even working on a blockbuster like this doesn't guarantee stability; animation programmer Nestor Uriarte points out that the gaming industry has seen around 24,000 layoffs recently.

With AI changing how games are made, many at Rockstar North are pushing to unionize; their vote could create one of the U.K.'s biggest game-developer unions.