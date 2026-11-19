GTA VI launch leaves Rockstar developers anxious about job security
Grand Theft Auto VI just dropped, but behind the scenes, Rockstar Games developers are anxious about job security.
Even working on a blockbuster like this doesn't guarantee stability; animation programmer Nestor Uriarte points out that the gaming industry has seen around 24,000 layoffs recently.
With AI changing how games are made, many at Rockstar North are pushing to unionize; their vote could create one of the U.K.'s biggest game-developer unions.
Independent Workers Union condemns Rockstar firings
Things got even tenser after Rockstar reportedly let go of over 30 staff for alleged leaks.
The Independent Workers's Union of Great Britain called these firings "one of the most blatant and ruthless acts of union busting," bringing more attention to ongoing fights for fair treatment and job protection in gaming.