The internet is furious over Gucci's AI ads

Gucci is under fire for using AI-generated images to promote its upcoming show at Milan Fashion Week. The luxury brand shared photos labeled " Created with AI ," featuring a woman in a fur coat dining, and invited Grand Theft Auto character comparisons to a couple of models posing on a car . Netizens noted that replacing real photographers and models with AI contradicts Gucci's luxury image, especially given the high prices of its products.

Online backlash Social media users have expressed their discontent Social media users have expressed their discontent with Gucci's decision to use AI-generated images. One viral post on X joked, "Bleak days when Gucci can't find a real human Milanese grandmother to wear an outfit from 1976." Another user warned that using AI is the "fastest way for a brand to lose value." Although the brand was honest with its AI use, it has not done enough damage control.

Artistic concerns Critics argue that AI images undermine traditional artistry Critics have argued that AI-generated images undermine traditional artistry and craftsmanship in fashion. They believe that using AI takes away from the unique touch and skill of human designers and photographers. However, some see potential for new creative possibilities with AI in fashion. The controversy comes as Demna Gvasalia prepares for his first major show with Gucci at Milan Fashion Week on Friday.

Brand's past Gucci has previously used AI in its marketing efforts This isn't the first time Gucci has used AI in its marketing efforts. The brand has previously hired digital artists to create visuals, including AI-generated images that were sold as non-fungible tokens by Christie's. In December, Gucci released an AI-generated video featuring a model walking down the runway while photographers behind her literally fall over themselves to capture her.

