Gujarat HC drops case over Sanjay Dutt's dialogue in 'Dhurandhar'
Entertainment
The Gujarat High Court has closed a petition against the film Dhurandhar after the makers muted a controversial line by Sanjay Dutt.
Two members of the Baloch community had argued that the dialogue was offensive and cast their community in a bad light, but with the line now muted, the court said there was no longer any reason for complaint.
What happened behind the scenes?
The petitioners called the dialogue hate speech and wanted it removed from all versions of the film.
The court looked into whether it actually caused harm, especially since Dhurandhar is set abroad, and asked for proof of prejudice.
Once filmmakers confirmed that the objectionable words had already been muted in the movie's final cut, judges declared the issue resolved—so no further action was needed.