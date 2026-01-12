'Mardaani 3' trailer: Rani Mukerji races against time to save 93 girls
The trailer for "Mardaani 3" just dropped, and it's all about Rani Mukerji's character, ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy, taking on a beggar-mafia queen responsible for abducting young girls.
This time, she's racing to rescue 93 missing girls, while facing off against Amma—a beggar-mafia queen played by Mallika Prasad.
The film hits theaters January 30.
High-stakes chase and fierce showdowns
The trailer dives into the tense world of abduction of young girls, showing Shivani's relentless hunt for girls as young as eight.
Expect intense face-offs with Amma's criminal empire and a story that really leans into the fight between good and evil.
YRF sums it up well: "It is a race against time & there will be no mercy."
A milestone for female-led action in Bollywood
Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, "Mardaani 3" is being called the biggest solo female-led Hindi franchise in over a decade.
The cast also includes Janki Bodiwala—definitely one to watch if you're into action thrillers with strong women leads.