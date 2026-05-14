Gujarati 'Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate' screens at Cannes

'Laalo' streaming now on Sony LIV

The team behind Laalo hopes its emotional story will connect people across borders and spark real conversations.

You can catch it now on Sony LIV or tune in for its TV premiere on Sony MAX on May 17 at 1pm.

The cast includes Reeva Rachh, Shruhad Goswami, and Karan Joshi, another win for homegrown talent making waves globally.