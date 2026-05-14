Gujarati 'Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate' screens at Cannes
Entertainment
Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate just became one of the few Gujarati films ever screened at the Cannes Film Festival, marking a huge moment for regional cinema.
Director Ankit Sakhiya said he feels proud and humbled, crediting the film's strong cultural and spiritual roots in Gujarat for this international spotlight.
'Laalo' streaming now on Sony LIV
The team behind Laalo hopes its emotional story will connect people across borders and spark real conversations.
You can catch it now on Sony LIV or tune in for its TV premiere on Sony MAX on May 17 at 1pm.
The cast includes Reeva Rachh, Shruhad Goswami, and Karan Joshi, another win for homegrown talent making waves globally.