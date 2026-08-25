Gulati joins 'Mahakali' with Khanna, film due January 8 2027
Jitin Gulati is now part of Mahakali, a mythological fantasy action film from the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).
He'll be sharing the screen with Akshaye Khanna, and the movie drops worldwide on January 8, 2027.
Gulati actually joined the project last year, and production is now in an advanced stage.
Gulati hints role pivotal in 'Mahakali'
In Mahakali, Akshaye Khanna plays Shukracharya, guru of the Asuras, as the story dives into a clash between Dharma and Adharma.
Gulati hinted that his character is pivotal to the progression and conclusion of the storyline.
He's also pretty excited about director Prasanth Varma's vision, especially after seeing what he did with Hanu-Man, and praised all the work going into building strong characters and emotional depth.
Plus, this marks a big moment for fans of mythological action films.