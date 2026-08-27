Gulati says she trusted Faruqui's 'sheer honesty' on 'The Traitors'

Gulati recalled how Munawar kept his word during a key game moment, which made her see him as a "big brother" in the competition.

Off-screen, she's gearing up for her new series Donali (set in 1960s Chambal), alongside Divyendu and Barun Sobti. Plus, she's an entrepreneur with her own hair extensions brand.

Meanwhile, The Traitors season two is back with 21 celebrity contestants battling it out, including Rhea Chakraborty and Mallika Sherawat.