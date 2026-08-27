Gulzar promises unseen Kapoor facet as 'Daayra' opens September 18
Meghna Gulzar's next film, Daayra, hits theaters September 18 with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran as two very different cops caught in a clash of ideals.
The trailer drops August 31.
Gulzar says Kapoor's character is "stoic" and "unreadable," promising fans an "entirely unseen facet" of the actor.
'Daayra' inspired by real events
Meghna Gulzar wrote, "The two are the Yin and Yang of Daayra. And that's just one of the many dualities that Daayra navigates."
Ajooni (Kapoor) is sharp but guarded, while Raman (Sukumaran) has bottled-up rage.
Inspired by real events from across India, Daayra dives into moral gray areas and personal struggles.
For Gulzar, casting stars from both Hindi and Malayalam cinema was a "dream come true," making this film one to watch for anyone interested in justice, identity, or just seeing their favorite actors do something different.