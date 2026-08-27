Gulzar promises unseen Kapoor facet as 'Daayra' opens September 18

Meghna Gulzar wrote, "The two are the Yin and Yang of Daayra. And that's just one of the many dualities that Daayra navigates."

Ajooni (Kapoor) is sharp but guarded, while Raman (Sukumaran) has bottled-up rage.

Inspired by real events from across India, Daayra dives into moral gray areas and personal struggles.

For Gulzar, casting stars from both Hindi and Malayalam cinema was a "dream come true," making this film one to watch for anyone interested in justice, identity, or just seeing their favorite actors do something different.