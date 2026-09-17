Gulzar's 'Daayra' follows gang rape and murder probe but falters
Entertainment
Meghna Gulzar's new film Daayra, scheduled to release in theaters on Friday, follows police officers played by Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran as they investigate a gang rape and murder.
The story tries to dig into the Indian justice system, but the movie doesn't quite hit home.
Even with strong leads and a promising setup, the execution just isn't gripping.
Kapoor Khan and Sukumaran stand out
Kapoor Khan brings real determination to her role as DCP Kohli, while Sukumaran adds depth as the other officer on the opposing side. Together, their chemistry is a highlight.
Still, uneven pacing and flat dialogue weigh things down.
If you're hoping for another Talvar or Raazi from Gulzar, this one might leave you wanting more.