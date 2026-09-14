Gulzar's 'Daayra' posters set moody mystery ahead of September 18
Entertainment
Just dropped: new posters for Meghna Gulzar's Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran as tough cops.
The visuals set a moody crime scene vibe, teasing a big mystery at the heart of the story, but they're keeping plot details under wraps for now.
The film hits theaters on September 18.
Kapoor and Sukumaran explore police ethics
This is the first time Kareena Kapoor and Sukumaran are teaming up on screen, playing DCPs with very different takes on what justice means.
Kareena's Ajooni Kohli is all about following the law no matter what, while Prithviraj's Raman Kumar stands by his own principles.
Daayra promises more than your usual crime thriller: it digs into tricky moral choices and what it really means to wear the badge.