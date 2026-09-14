Gulzar's 'Daayra' posters set moody mystery ahead of September 18

This is the first time Kareena Kapoor and Sukumaran are teaming up on screen, playing DCPs with very different takes on what justice means.

Kareena's Ajooni Kohli is all about following the law no matter what, while Prithviraj's Raman Kumar stands by his own principles.

Daayra promises more than your usual crime thriller: it digs into tricky moral choices and what it really means to wear the badge.