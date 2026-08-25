'Gunmaaster G9' teaser: Emraan Hashmi plays a passionate lover
What's the story
The teaser of Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film Gunmaaster G9 was released on Tuesday. The action-packed romantic entertainer, directed by Aditya Datt, also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Singh. The one-minute-22-second-long teaser promises a blend of romance, intense drama, and high-octane action sequences.
Character reveal
What to expect from the film
In the teaser, Hashmi's character is seen expressing his unwavering devotion to his lady love. He delivers a powerful dialogue that emphasizes his willingness to go to any lengths for her.
The film also features larger-than-life characters, with Hashmi's role coming across as intense and fearless.
We don't really get glimpses of other characters, though.
Theatrical release
'Gunmaaster G9's teaser to be attached to 'Toxic'
The Gunmaaster G9 teaser will be screened in theaters alongside Yash's upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. This gives audiences a chance to see Hashmi's next action-packed project on the big screen.
The film is set to hit theaters on November 27, clashing with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari's family romance Yeh Prem Mol Liya.
Nostalgic collaboration
Hashmi, Datt, Reshammiya reunite after nearly 2 decades
Gunmaaster G9 marks the reunion of Hashmi, director Datt, and composer Himesh Reshammiya after nearly two decades.
The trio had earlier worked together on Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Dil Diya Hai. Their return is sure to evoke nostalgia among fans who fondly remember their previous collaborations.
The film is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut, and Sangeeta Ahir under SRE Studio LLP and presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.