Firing at Guru Randhawa's Delhi gym, Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

Motive revealed

Pandit alleged that gym was owned by Guru Randhawa

Pandit alleged that the gym was owned by singer Guru Randhawa and was targeted because he had become close to actor Salman Khan. Pandit allegedly wrote, "We targeted Guru Randhawa's gym in Delhi as he was getting very close to Salman Khan." Notably, Bishnoi has a longstanding feud with Khan. In April 2024, several rounds of bullets were fired outside Khan's Mumbai residence, allegedly by Bishnoi gang members, prompting increased security around his house. Fortunately, nobody was injured.