Firing at Guru Randhawa's Delhi gym, Bishnoi gang claims responsibility
What's the story
In a shocking incident, two unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire at the 24 HRS Fitness gym in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area on Thursday morning. The police said that one bullet hit the glass window of the gym, but no injuries were reported. Anil Pandit, a US-based associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has claimed responsibility for the attack through an audio note and a Facebook post, according to News18.
Motive revealed
Pandit alleged that gym was owned by Guru Randhawa
Pandit alleged that the gym was owned by singer Guru Randhawa and was targeted because he had become close to actor Salman Khan. Pandit allegedly wrote, "We targeted Guru Randhawa's gym in Delhi as he was getting very close to Salman Khan." Notably, Bishnoi has a longstanding feud with Khan. In April 2024, several rounds of bullets were fired outside Khan's Mumbai residence, allegedly by Bishnoi gang members, prompting increased security around his house. Fortunately, nobody was injured.
Twitter Post
The firing happened early morning
Delhi Police-" Today, early morning, a PCR call was received at PS Paschim Vihar East regarding a firing incident at "24 Hs fitness" Gym, Pushkar Enclave, Paschim Vihar. On initial verification, it has been confirmed that a few rounds were fired at the Gym glass by two unknown… pic.twitter.com/kRKdrtm33g— ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2026
Investigation underway
Police are investigating the matter
Delhi Police received a call about the shooting incident and rushed teams to the spot. They have launched an investigation into the matter, examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the suspects and their motive. However, the firing took place outside the immediate range of the gym's CCTV cameras. So far, the Outer Delhi Police have reportedly found no direct link between the fitness center and Randhawa.
Ownership probe
Gym is reportedly owned by a resident of Tagore Garden
The gym is reportedly owned by a resident of Tagore Garden, the police said. They are now verifying whether the gym operates under a franchise agreement. Further investigations are ongoing to unravel more details about the incident and its perpetrators. So far, Randhawa has not reacted to the incident.