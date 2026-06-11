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Home / News / Entertainment News / Firing at Guru Randhawa's Delhi gym, Bishnoi gang claims responsibility
Firing at Guru Randhawa's Delhi gym, Bishnoi gang claims responsibility
No injuries were reported in the incident

Firing at Guru Randhawa's Delhi gym, Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

By Isha Sharma
Jun 11, 2026
10:06 am
What's the story

In a shocking incident, two unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire at the 24 HRS Fitness gym in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area on Thursday morning. The police said that one bullet hit the glass window of the gym, but no injuries were reported. Anil Pandit, a US-based associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has claimed responsibility for the attack through an audio note and a Facebook post, according to News18.

Motive revealed

Pandit alleged that gym was owned by Guru Randhawa

Pandit alleged that the gym was owned by singer Guru Randhawa and was targeted because he had become close to actor Salman Khan. Pandit allegedly wrote, "We targeted Guru Randhawa's gym in Delhi as he was getting very close to Salman Khan." Notably, Bishnoi has a longstanding feud with Khan. In April 2024, several rounds of bullets were fired outside Khan's Mumbai residence, allegedly by Bishnoi gang members, prompting increased security around his house. Fortunately, nobody was injured.

Twitter Post

The firing happened early morning

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Investigation underway

Police are investigating the matter

Delhi Police received a call about the shooting incident and rushed teams to the spot. They have launched an investigation into the matter, examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the suspects and their motive. However, the firing took place outside the immediate range of the gym's CCTV cameras. So far, the Outer Delhi Police have reportedly found no direct link between the fitness center and Randhawa.

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Ownership probe

Gym is reportedly owned by a resident of Tagore Garden

The gym is reportedly owned by a resident of Tagore Garden, the police said. They are now verifying whether the gym operates under a franchise agreement. Further investigations are ongoing to unravel more details about the incident and its perpetrators. So far, Randhawa has not reacted to the incident.

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