Guns N' Roses locks in 2 India concerts for November

Ticket information

Ticket sales and fan club pre-sale details

The Guns N' Roses concerts are part of the Bandland On Tour event series and will be organized by BookMyShow Live. General booking for both events will start on Tuesday at 11:00am via BookMyShow, with minimum ticket prices expected to be ₹2,499. However, fans who were part of the Nightrain Fan Club got an early bird booking opportunity during the pre-sale period from 5:00pm on Monday to 10:00am on Tuesday.