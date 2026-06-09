Guns N' Roses locks in 2 India concerts for November
What's the story
Legendary American rock band Guns N' Roses has announced its return to India with two concerts scheduled for this November. The iconic group is set to perform at NICE Grounds, Bengaluru, and at Khanapara Ground, Guwahati, on November 17. This marks their return to the country after a successful performance in Mumbai last year.
Special significance
Guwahati concert to mark band's debut in Northeast India
The upcoming Guwahati concert is particularly significant, as it will be the first-ever Guns N' Roses performance in Northeast India. This makes it a landmark event for rock music enthusiasts in the region. The band took to Instagram to announce its return to the country, saying, "India, we're back for two special nights this November!"
Ticket information
Ticket sales and fan club pre-sale details
The Guns N' Roses concerts are part of the Bandland On Tour event series and will be organized by BookMyShow Live. General booking for both events will start on Tuesday at 11:00am via BookMyShow, with minimum ticket prices expected to be ₹2,499. However, fans who were part of the Nightrain Fan Club got an early bird booking opportunity during the pre-sale period from 5:00pm on Monday to 10:00am on Tuesday.
Past shows
Band's massive ticket sales and lineup
Before the Mumbai performance in May 2025, Guns N' Roses previously also performed in Bengaluru and Mumbai during the band's 2012 India tour. Interestingly, its recent 2024 world tour saw the band sell 1.3 million tickets. Guns N' Roses consists of Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Isaac Carpenter, and Melissa Reese.