Gupta dies after bathroom fall at Mumbai residence, Bachchan mourns
Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, best known for movies like Kaante and Shootout at Wadala, passed away on October 30 after reportedly falling in the bathroom at his Mumbai residence.
His sudden death has left Bollywood stunned.
Amitabh Bachchan, who worked with him on Kaante, shared a heartfelt blog post calling Gupta not just a talented director but also a true devotee of art, saying the loss feels as if "A friend, a fellow artiste and a true devotee of art has left us at such a young age! I am unable to understand how all of this is happening."
The loss feels immense and deeply personal.
Dutt and Shetty mourn filmmaker Gupta
Gupta's passing sparked an outpouring of grief from stars like Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty.
Working in post-production and sound design before assisting Pankaj Parashar on Karamchand and Jalwa, Gupta became known for his stylish crime dramas and recognizable name in mainstream Hindi cinema.
His legacy as an innovative filmmaker will be remembered by fans and colleagues alike.