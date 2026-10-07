Gupta exits 'Lalkaara' over scheduling conflicts after Akhtar's departure
Entertainment
Sidhant Gupta has exited the upcoming period film Lalkaara because of scheduling conflicts, following Farhan Akhtar's earlier departure.
The movie brings Aamir Khan and director Ashutosh Gowariker back together after their Lagaan days, and is set during the dramatic times of India's partition, with cricket at its heart.
Khan to star as Lala Amarnath
Aamir Khan stars as Lala Amarnath, the first Indian cricketer to score a Test century.
The story unfolds around the 1952 India-Pakistan Test series, exploring sporting rivalry and cross-border friendship.
Written by Piyush Gupta and Neeraj Singh, with Danish Pandor also in the cast, filming is expected to kick off soon.