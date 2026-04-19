Gurdaspur gangsters operate internationally, linked to Khalistani groups and ISI
Gurdaspur, Punjab, is now a hotspot for gangsters who have taken their operations international.
Police say these criminals are active in places like Germany, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates, working with notorious gangs and even maintaining ties to banned Khalistani groups and Pakistan's ISI.
Gurdaspur gangsters linked to killings extortion
These gangsters aren't just hiding out: they're involved in targeted killings, extortion, weapon smuggling (sometimes using drones), and even terror-related activities.
Some big names like Jaswinder Singh and Swaran Singh are believed to be in Germany, while others continue running things from Europe or even prison.
Their far-reaching networks make it tough for law enforcement to catch up, turning this into a major challenge for Punjab's police.