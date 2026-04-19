Gurdaspur gangsters operate internationally, linked to Khalistani groups and ISI

Gurdaspur gangsters linked to killings extortion

These gangsters aren't just hiding out: they're involved in targeted killings, extortion, weapon smuggling (sometimes using drones), and even terror-related activities.

Some big names like Jaswinder Singh and Swaran Singh are believed to be in Germany, while others continue running things from Europe or even prison.

Their far-reaching networks make it tough for law enforcement to catch up, turning this into a major challenge for Punjab's police.