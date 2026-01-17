'Gurram Paapi Reddy' now streaming on ZEE5
"Gurram Paapi Reddy," a Telugu crime comedy directed by Murali Manohar and starring Naresh Agastya, is now available to stream on ZEE5 after its theatrical release on December 19, 2025.
The story follows orphan Paapi Reddy, who starts a chit fund with help from royal family member Hayagreevam (John Vijay), only for things to spiral when the fund collapses.
What's the story?
When the chit fund goes bust, villagers—led by aspiring doctor Soudamini (Faria Abdullah)—initially blame Reddy but later team up with him to go after the real culprits.
Their wild plan? Hire three quirky guys to dig up a body in Srisailam and swap it at a Hyderabad crematorium for ₹10 crore.
Comedy legend Brahmanandam pops up as Judge Vaidyanathan.
How are people liking it?
Reviews have been mixed. Critics enjoyed the film's humor and courtroom chaos but felt the plot was pretty basic and dragged in parts.
123telugu.com gave it a 2.75/5, saying it's fun in places but could use tighter editing.