'Gurram Paapi Reddy' streaming on ZEE5: What to watch out for
The Telugu movie "Gurram Paapi Reddy," which released in theaters on December 19, 2025, is now streaming on ZEE5.
Directed by Murali Manohar, it stars Naresh Agastya as an orphan who starts a chit fund with help from a royal (John Vijay).
Faria Abdullah and Jeevan also play key roles.
A rich brothers-poor orphan story
After his chit fund collapses, Agastya's character joins forces with Soudamini (Abdullah) and three offbeat gangsters to get back at the rich brothers who ruined him.
Expect some courtroom drama too, thanks to Brahmanandam as Judge Vaidyanathan.
How to watch it online and reviews
You'll need a ZEE5 subscription to stream this one.
Reviews are mixed: Gulte rated it 2.25/5 and 123telugu.com gave it 2.75/5.
Cinema Express called it "a decent laughter ride," especially for its early comedy, but pointed out slow pacing later on.