'Gurram Paapi Reddy' streaming on ZEE5: What to watch out for Entertainment Feb 02, 2026

The Telugu movie "Gurram Paapi Reddy," which released in theaters on December 19, 2025, is now streaming on ZEE5.

Directed by Murali Manohar, it stars Naresh Agastya as an orphan who starts a chit fund with help from a royal (John Vijay).

Faria Abdullah and Jeevan also play key roles.