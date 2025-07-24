Guru Dutt's films returning to theaters for his 100th birthday
To celebrate the centenary of Guru Dutt, five of his legendary films are coming back to theaters across India from August 8-10, 2024.
You'll get to catch Pyaasa, Aar Paar, Chaudhvin Ka Chand, Mr. & Mrs. 55, and Baaz—now looking better than ever thanks to restored 4K versions.
Restoring these films protects the soul of Indian cinema
This project is all about preserving the roots of Indian cinema for new generations.
As NFDC's Managing Director Prakash Magdum puts it, restoring these films protects the "soul of Indian cinema" and lets both longtime fans and curious newcomers experience Dutt's vision on the big screen.
Dive into different worlds with these films
Each film brings something unique: Pyaasa dives into love and heartbreak; Aar Paar is a gritty Bombay crime thriller; Chaudhvin Ka Chand serves up epic romance in old Lucknow; Mr & Mrs 55 pokes fun at marriage norms; and Baaz packs action with themes of revenge and redemption.
