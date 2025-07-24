Guru Dutt's films returning to theaters for his 100th birthday Entertainment Jul 24, 2025

To celebrate the centenary of Guru Dutt, five of his legendary films are coming back to theaters across India from August 8-10, 2024.

You'll get to catch Pyaasa, Aar Paar, Chaudhvin Ka Chand, Mr. & Mrs. 55, and Baaz—now looking better than ever thanks to restored 4K versions.