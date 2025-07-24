Next Article
Ranveer Singh, Bobby Deol, Sreeleela's film title and 1st look
Ranveer Singh, Sreeleela, and Bobby Deol are teaming up for the first time—and fans won't have to wait long to know more.
The official title and first look will be revealed next week, with an insider hinting that an announcement is just around the corner.
Here's what the stars are up to
Bobby Deol is playing Aurangzeb in the period drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu, while Sreeleela has projects like Junior and a film with Kartik Aaryan lined up.
Ranveer Singh is also busy shooting Dhurandhar alongside Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan.
With so much happening for each star, their upcoming collaboration is definitely one to watch!