'Gustaakh Ishq' fizzles at the box office with just ₹2.29cr worldwide
Gustaakh Ishq, a romantic drama starring Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh, released on November 28 after its IFFI premiere but couldn't draw crowds.
Directed by Vibhu Puri and produced by Manish Malhotra's Stage5 Productions, the film had a hefty ₹25cr budget but struggled to make an impact.
In numbers:
The movie opened to just ₹0.50cr on day one, slipped to ₹0.45cr on Saturday, and dropped further over the weekend.
Its first week in India brought in only about ₹1.7cr-₹1.8cr nett, with total worldwide earnings stuck at ₹2.29cr—nowhere near its budget.
Why did it flop?
Gustaakh Ishq faced tough competition from hits like Tere Ishq Mein (₹76cr in week one) and Dhurandhar, which quickly took over screens and audience attention.
Even with a strong cast and festival buzz, it just didn't connect or stand out this time around.