Guy Fieri shares recovery update after torn quad injury
Entertainment
Guy Fieri is recovering from a torn quad muscle he got while filming Flavor Town Food Fight last November.
He's been in a wheelchair for eight weeks—calling it the worst thing he's been through in the last 20 years—but he's staying positive and hopes to be back on his feet by the Super Bowl in February.
Family steps up and plans for what's next
Fieri's family has rallied around him, with his son Ryder offering to help with Thanksgiving dinner this year using skills learned from his dad.
As they look forward to February's Flavortown Tailgate in Santa Clara, Guy jokes that everyone's available for Super Bowl weekend.
Once he recovers, he can't wait to get back to CrossFit, hiking, and normal life, as he told People magazine.