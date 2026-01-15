Vivaan Shah on how 'Happy New Year' changed things for him

Inspired by SRK and looking ahead to 'Ikkis'

Vivaan talked about being inspired by Shah Rukh Khan's work ethic and generosity on set, calling it something that still motivates him.

He also gave a shoutout to his next film Ikkis with Agastya Nanda, saying Nanda "gave his life for this film."

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis tells the story of Arun Khetarpal—the youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee—and features Simar Bhatia, Dharmendra, and Jaideep Ahlawat.