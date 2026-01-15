Next Article
Robert Pattinson quietly voices surprise role in 'Marty Supreme'
Turns out, Robert Pattinson secretly lent his voice as a commentator in Marty Supreme, the new tennis drama starring Timothee Chalamet.
Director Josh Safdie revealed this hidden cameo on January 13, 2026—Pattinson's voice pops up during a tense British Open semifinal scene.
The team kept it under wraps as a fun Easter egg for fans.
Secret cameos: A Hollywood favorite
Pattinson isn't alone in pulling off these stealthy roles.
Hollywood loves its uncredited surprises—just last year, Joseph Gordon-Levitt made a low-key appearance in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, and Mark Hamill has been quietly voicing Star Wars characters since 2015.
It's all part of the fun for movie lovers who enjoy spotting hidden gems.