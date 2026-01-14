'The Raja Saab' earns ₹124.65cr in 6 days
Prabhas returns with The Raja Saab, a horror-comedy directed by Maruthi and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad.
Released on January 9 in five languages—including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam—the film mixes scares with laughs for a pan-Indian audience.
In numbers:
The Raja Saab collected ₹124.65 crore at the Indian box office in its first six days. After a steep 65% drop from Sunday (day 3) to Monday (day 4), earnings picked up slightly on day six with ₹5.25 crore added.
The worldwide gross after four days was ₹151.25 crore, with the overseas collection estimated at just under $4 million (approximately ₹33 crore) after five days.
How does it stack up?
While these numbers are solid for most films, The Raja Saab is trailing behind Prabhas's previous hits—Baahubali 2 made ₹304 crore in its first weekend alone, and Salaar had already hit ₹425 crore by day five.
Compared to Game Changer's global total of ₹186 crore and Radhe Shyam's opening weekend of ₹94.5 crore, this one's performance feels more modest for a Prabhas release.