'The Raja Saab' earns ₹124.65cr in 6 days

In numbers:

The Raja Saab collected ₹124.65 crore at the Indian box office in its first six days. After a steep 65% drop from Sunday (day 3) to Monday (day 4), earnings picked up slightly on day six with ₹5.25 crore added.

The worldwide gross after four days was ₹151.25 crore, with the overseas collection estimated at just under $4 million (approximately ₹33 crore) after five days.