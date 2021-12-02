Entertainment Awaiting 'Bachelor's release, GV Prakash starts shooting his next, 'Rebel'

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Twitter Published on Dec 02, 2021, 01:07 pm

GV Prakash's 'Bachelor' releases tomorrow

Tamil music director-actor GV Prakash, whose film Bachelor releases tomorrow, has already signed another project. The same was announced today at an event. Titled Rebel, the film will be directed by Nikesh RS, a first timer, and the team held a pooja to make it official. Being backed by Gnanavelraja's Studio Green and CV Kumar's Thirukumaran Entertainment, Prakash will be the music composer too.

Significance Why does this story matter?

To note, Prakash had signed a bunch of films in 2019. However, some of them never took off, some are still in the pre-production process, while a few are in various stages of production. So if box office figures are concerned, his standing isn't that impressive and yet he is getting films. This shows he is a promising actor and a skilled music director.

Information Makers have not shared anything about its release

As far as the rest of the crew of Rebel is concerned, Arunkrishna Radhakrishnan has been roped in for cinematography, while Leo John Paul is the editor of this film. Pa Ranjith (Madras, Kabali, Kaala, Sarpatta Parambarai) kickstarted the shooting schedule of the film, touted to be a musical, at the event. Makers have not shared anything about its release as of now.

Details 'Bachelor' is 'a modern take on toxic relationships,' says Prakash

For now, Prakash is looking forward to the release of Bachelor. Directed by debutant Sathish Selvakumar, it features newcomer Divya Bharati as the leading lady. Its first look and teaser had drawn criticism mainly because of its tagline that said, "Lust has become more dominant than love." But, Prakash says, "It is a serious subject...It will be a modern take on toxic relationships."

Fact Prakash's next film 'Jail' releases on December 9

Prakash's next film, Jail, releases almost a week later. The December 9 outing stars Raadhika Sarathkumar, and Abarnathi, who is making her debut. The music of this Vasanthabalan-directorial has also been composed by Prakash. Two of its songs are out and one of them, Kaathodu Kaathanen, has been sung by Dhanush and Aditi Rao Hydari. Prakash has sung the other one, Pathu Kaasu.