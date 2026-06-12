Gwyneth Paltrow sparks outrage with Israel property ad
What's the story
Academy Award-winning actor Gwyneth Paltrow is facing online backlash after appearing in an advertisement for a luxury real estate project in Israel. The 51-story building, called 51 Park, is located in Herzliya, a coastal city just north of Tel Aviv. In the ad, filmed in New York and released this week, Paltrow says, "There's a reason the world's most iconic buildings are by a park. 51 Park."
Backlash details
Users criticized her on Instagram
Although Paltrow didn't share the ad on her Instagram, social media users bombarded her recent posts with criticism. Many slammed her for endorsing a project in Israel while Gaza lies in ruins due to the ongoing conflict there. One comment read, "Advertising apartments built on bloodshed." While a second user wrote, "Was the paycheck worth your consciousness???" Another said, "How inhumane you are."
Global response
Israel has been accused of genocide in Gaza
Israel has been accused by several human rights organizations of committing "genocide" in Gaza and is currently facing a genocide trial at the International Court of Justice. Israeli leaders have denied these allegations, stating that their military campaign aims to defeat Hamas. The three years of conflict in Gaza have resulted in over 72,000 Palestinian deaths, according to CNN.
Heritage background
Paltrow's Jewish roots and past statements
Paltrow was raised in an interfaith Jewish-Christian family, with her father being Jewish. She has publicly celebrated Jewish holidays such as Hanukkah. Following the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023, she was one of several Hollywood stars who wrote a letter urging then-President Joe Biden to help free hostages held in Gaza.