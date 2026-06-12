Gwyneth Paltrow sparks outrage with Israel property ad

Backlash details

Users criticized her on Instagram

Although Paltrow didn't share the ad on her Instagram, social media users bombarded her recent posts with criticism. Many slammed her for endorsing a project in Israel while Gaza lies in ruins due to the ongoing conflict there. One comment read, "Advertising apartments built on bloodshed." While a second user wrote, "Was the paycheck worth your consciousness???" Another said, "How inhumane you are."