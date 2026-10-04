Gypsy Rose Blanchard speaks on harassment after Urker's Louisiana death
Entertainment
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is now speaking out against online harassment.
After her partner, Ken Urker, was found dead on October 1 in Louisiana, Gypsy is calling attention to the toll that social media scrutiny can take.
Blanchard shares Change.org petition 'Kenan's Law'
Blanchard believes relentless public judgment played a role in Urker's death.
She shared a Change.org petition for "Kenan's Law," hoping to push social media platforms to handle harassment complaints better while still respecting free speech.
As she puts it, "Ken's passing has made me determined to turn pain into purpose."