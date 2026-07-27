Box-office won't define 'Jana Nayagan's success: Director H Vinoth
What's the story
Director H Vinoth has defended his film Jana Nayagan, which stars Thalapathy Vijay in his last role. The movie hit the theaters on July 23 after a six-month delay and has reportedly earned over ₹170 crore worldwide within four days of its release. Despite this success, Vinoth believes that a film's legacy isn't just about numbers.
Storytelling
Vinoth on success ratio of films across industries
Vinoth told NDTV, "At any point in cinema history...only 10% of films will succeed. The success ratio in any industry is only 10 to 20%. Cinema is no different."
"The intention of any creator/filmmaker/director is pure, and they try sincerely to make a good film. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't."
"So, we shouldn't look at the box-office as the benchmark."
He also mentioned how some films by directors like Mani Ratnam didn't perform well initially but were celebrated later.
Future plans
Willing to work with smaller heroes, lower budgets: Vinoth
Vinoth also spoke about his future plans, saying that he has some ideas for his next film and has started pitching them.
He said, "If it happens, it happens; if it doesn't, it doesn't."
"For a year or two, I'll try to see if I can get a big budget project and if it doesn't happen, I'll do a small film, that's all."
Filmmaking philosophy
I'm not a creator, says Vinoth
Vinoth clarified his stance on filmmaking, saying he isn't a creator but a representative of the people.
He said, "I'm not a creator...I can get inspired by many things, but the difference lies in how much imagination you bring to your work."
"If you simply copy another film, where is your creativity and what value are you adding? There are many directors who'll say that they had some personal experience and make that into a film, they are creators."