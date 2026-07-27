Box-office won't define 'Jana Nayagan's success: Director H Vinoth

Vinoth told NDTV, "At any point in cinema history...only 10% of films will succeed. The success ratio in any industry is only 10 to 20%. Cinema is no different."

"The intention of any creator/filmmaker/director is pure, and they try sincerely to make a good film. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't."

"So, we shouldn't look at the box-office as the benchmark."

He also mentioned how some films by directors like Mani Ratnam didn't perform well initially but were celebrated later.