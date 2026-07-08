Haddish jokes about missing Swift Kelce wedding on Kimmel Live
Entertainment
Tiffany Haddish took her absence from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding in stride, poking fun at herself on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
She joked she was "one of the only two celebrities who weren't there," as A-listers like Brad Pitt, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Tom Hanks, and Steven Spielberg filled out the guest list.
Haddish makes sexual wedding jokes
Haddish wondered aloud how someone could "look this good and not get invited" to such a big event, joking maybe Swift had the wrong email.
She also made X-rated remarks about "the bar wouldn't have been the only thing that was open" and commented about making men feel beautiful, and admitted she was bummed to miss out on complimenting all the guys at the party.