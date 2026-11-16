Hadid dad engaged to Silva at Vogue Arabia ball
Mohamed Hadid, dad to Gigi and Bella Hadid, just got engaged to television personality, author, and entrepreneur Keni Silva.
They shared the news at the Vogue Arabia Ball in Dubai, where Silva showed off her diamond ring and an ivory gown.
The couple picked this dreamy event because it felt like a real-life fairy tale for them.
Silva highlights life after divorce
Silva, who wants to show that life doesn't end with the last heartbreak, hopes their story encourages others after divorce.
Hadid proposed during a cozy night at Beverly Hills's Polo Lounge, choosing genuine moments over flashy gestures.
Both say their relationship is built on mutual support and admiration, and they're planning to enjoy their engagement before thinking about wedding dates.