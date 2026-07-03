Hadid debuts heart-shaped 'Love Layers' haircut at Swift-Kelce rehearsal dinner

Hadid and Cooper among star-studded guests

Hadid showed up with boyfriend Bradley Cooper, both looking sharp alongside friend Ashley Avignone.

The guest list was packed with stars like Selena Gomez (in a black lace gown dripping in diamonds) and Abigail Anderson Berard (sporting a butter-yellow cape slip).

The main wedding happens July 3, promising an even bigger crowd as Swift and Kelce celebrate their whirlwind romance.