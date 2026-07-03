Hadid debuts heart-shaped 'Love Layers' haircut at Swift-Kelce rehearsal dinner
Entertainment
Gigi Hadid turned heads at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding rehearsal dinner on July 2, rocking a fresh heart-shaped haircut designed by Dimitris Giannetos.
The look, called "Love Layers," blends chin-length cuts and lifted roots for that playful heart effect, perfect for the big night at Madison Square Garden.
Hadid and Cooper among star-studded guests
Hadid showed up with boyfriend Bradley Cooper, both looking sharp alongside friend Ashley Avignone.
The guest list was packed with stars like Selena Gomez (in a black lace gown dripping in diamonds) and Abigail Anderson Berard (sporting a butter-yellow cape slip).
The main wedding happens July 3, promising an even bigger crowd as Swift and Kelce celebrate their whirlwind romance.