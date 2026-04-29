'Hai Jawani Toh...' moves back to original June release date

The release of David Dhawan 's much-anticipated romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has been rescheduled to June 5, 2026. The film was set for May 22, but the change comes amid a major reshuffling in the Indian film calendar. The decision follows Yash's announcement that his action film Toxic will not be releasing on June 4 . The Tips Films comedy had originally changed its date when Yash's film locked June release in March.

Poster reveal 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai': Cast and poster The recently unveiled poster of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai captures the vibrant and chaotic energy that is a hallmark of Dhawan's films. The poster features Varun Dhawan in an eccentric pose on twin baby strollers, with co-stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur by his side. The supporting cast includes Maniesh Paul, Mouni Roy, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Rakesh Bedi, promising a comedy of errors.

Film expectations What to expect from 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' Described as a "vibrant rom-com," Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is anticipated to be a high-energy entertainer with remixed '90s songs and the signature slapstick comedy of the David Dhawan era. Given the success of Dhawan's previous collaborations with son Varun on films like Main Tera Hero and Coolie No. 1, industry experts expect this June release to attract family audiences looking for light-hearted summer entertainment.

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Social media Varun announced new release date On Wednesday, Varun took to social media to announce the new release date of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. He also thanked Yash and Maddock Films for their role in helping them reset the calendar. "JUNE 5 TH 2026 in theaters Thankful to @thenameisyash and @maddockfilms for helping us reset the calendar as our film hai jawani toh ishq hona hai will now release on its original date," he wrote.

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