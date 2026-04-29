Yash's 'Toxic' postponed again; won't release on June 4

Kannada superstar Yash 's upcoming film Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, has been postponed yet again. The film was earlier scheduled to release on June 4 after avoiding a mega clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 19. The decision was taken due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Now, in a fresh statement , Yash announced that the film will be released on a "globally aligned date."

Statement 'Toxic' is a journey that will redefine cinema: Yash The statement read, "There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey." "Presenting our film at CinemaCon and witnessing the overwhelming global response reaffirmed what we have always believed, that this film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide."

Production update Here's why 'Toxic' has been delayed Yash confirmed that the shoot of Toxic is complete, and they are currently working on global distribution and partnerships. "In light of this, we have decided to recalibrate our release timeline. While we will not be releasing on June 4 as announced earlier, we will be releasing at a later, globally aligned date," the statement further read.

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Global ambition Yash on elevating Indian cinema globally Yash also stressed the importance of elevating Indian cinema globally. "At a time when Indian cinema is finding its voice...and stepping onto the global stage with such promise, each of us has a responsibility to raise the bar," he wrote. "I see this moment as an opportunity to do my part for the Indian film industry and for all of us by taking the time to ensure our film reaches the world with the impact it is meant to have."

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Twitter Post Here's Yash's full statement pic.twitter.com/X0i6RAeDgD — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) April 29, 2026