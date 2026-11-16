'Haiku' starring Aegan and Apalla lands on Netflix November 20
Haiku, a romantic drama starring Aegan and Sridevi Apalla, lands on Netflix November 20.
After its October 23 release in Tamil and Telugu, it's now expanding to Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, so more people can catch it beyond theaters.
'Haiku' directed by Chinnasamy explores healing
Directed by Yuvaraj Chinnasamy, Haiku explores love and emotional healing. The film centers on a man falling for a woman who's still working through her past.
Femina George and Subramanian Seth join the cast, with music by Siddhu Kumar and production by D Arulanandhu and Mathewo Arulanandhu under the Vision Cinema House banner.