Hailey Bieber addresses divorce rumors, says 'They're just annoying'

Hailey talks about Justin being an 'extraordinary father'

Hailey opened up about welcoming their son Jack last year, sharing that it was a tough time with serious health scares after birth. Through it all, she called Justin "an extraordinary father."

She also explained their recent move out of LA wasn't about drama—it was just for privacy and safety since paparazzi wouldn't leave them alone.

As for the negative headlines? Hailey says they're just annoying and not based in reality.