What drew Jenna Ortega, Tim Burton to 'Wednesday': Details here
Jenna Ortega and Tim Burton recently shared what drew them to Netflix's Wednesday.
Ortega said Wednesday is "one of the few protagonists who can get away with" showing the kind of emotional depth usually saved for villains.
For Burton, the chance to explore a story over a longer time frame was a big pull.
Wednesday's record-breaking 1st season
Wednesday reimagines the classic Addams Family character at Nevermore Academy.
The first season broke records—252 million views made it Netflix's most-watched English-language series ever.
Burton personally cast Ortega in the lead, appreciating her ability to capture Wednesday's iconic deadpan vibe.
Ortega and Burton are also working on Beetlejuice 2
Fun fact: Ortega actually auditioned for an animated Wednesday movie at 14 but didn't get it.
Now, she and Burton are teaming up again for Beetlejuice 2 (but no word yet on a third film).
Their creative partnership keeps shaping Wednesday's world—Season 2 drops in two parts on August 6 and September 3, 2025, and Season 3 is already confirmed.