What drew Jenna Ortega, Tim Burton to 'Wednesday': Details here

Wednesday reimagines the classic Addams Family character at Nevermore Academy. The first season broke records—252 million views made it Netflix's most-watched English-language series ever. Burton personally cast Ortega in the lead, appreciating her ability to capture Wednesday's iconic deadpan vibe.

Ortega and Burton are also working on Beetlejuice 2

Fun fact: Ortega actually auditioned for an animated Wednesday movie at 14 but didn't get it.

Now, she and Burton are teaming up again for Beetlejuice 2 (but no word yet on a third film).

Their creative partnership keeps shaping Wednesday's world—Season 2 drops in two parts on August 6 and September 3, 2025, and Season 3 is already confirmed.