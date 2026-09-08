'Haiwaan' rated UA 16+ by CBFC releasing September 11
Entertainment
Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, has scored a UA 16+ rating from the CBFC and hits theaters September 11.
It's a big deal for fans: this is their first film together in 18 years.
Priyadarshan shifts to darker territory
Saif plays Shyam, a blind caretaker accused of murder who's on the run to protect Nandini (Pradhan's secret daughter) while searching for answers.
Akshay steps in as Parshuram, a violent villain chasing Nandini.
Directed by Priyadarshan, known for his comedies, this marks a bold shift into darker territory.
The film runs about 2 hours 45 minutes, with advance bookings already open at select theaters and wider sales expected soon.