'Haiwaan' rated UA 16+ by CBFC releasing September 11

Saif plays Shyam, a blind caretaker accused of murder who's on the run to protect Nandini (Pradhan's secret daughter) while searching for answers.

Akshay steps in as Parshuram, a violent villain chasing Nandini.

Directed by Priyadarshan, known for his comedies, this marks a bold shift into darker territory.

The film runs about 2 hours 45 minutes, with advance bookings already open at select theaters and wider sales expected soon.