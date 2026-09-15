'Haiwaan' remake of 'Oppam' earns 12.63cr worldwide in 4 days

The movie saw collections dip each day after opening: ₹3 crore on day one, then down to ₹2.5 crore, ₹1.85 crore, and only ₹0.70 crore by day four across 3,265 shows in India.

Even with a suspenseful story and familiar faces like Boman Irani and Shriya Pilgaonkar, Haiwaan is struggling to make an impact so far.