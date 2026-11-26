'Half' Asian premiere at IFFI Goa, India release January 2027
Vampire action flick Half, starring Amala Paul and Abbas, just had its Asian premiere at the International Film Festival of India in Goa.
Directed by Samjad and first shown at TIFF, the movie stands out for its supernatural storyline and intense action.
It's heading to theaters across India in January 2027.
'Half' twins retaliate after Rajasthan attack
Half follows twins Ethan and Ivy, who have supernatural abilities thanks to their human-revenant roots. After a brutal attack in the Rajasthan desert, they're on a revenge mission.
The film brings together National Award-winning production designer Mohandas and action choreographer Very Tri Yulisman, with releases planned in multiple languages, so pretty much everyone can catch it when it drops.