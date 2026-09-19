'Half' becomes 1st Malayalam film in TIFF Midnight Madness

Viewers are loving Half for its intense world and standout performances by Ranjith Sajeev and Aiswarya Raj.

The action scenes (thanks to fight choreographer Very Tri Yulisman), plus Mithun Mukundan's music, and Vishnu Govind's sound design, really bring the movie to life.

Up next: Half is set for a wider release across North India with Excel Entertainment and AA Films, while Best Friend Forever is handling international sales, so it looks like this one's going global soon.