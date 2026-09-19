'Half' becomes 1st Malayalam film in TIFF Midnight Madness
Half, directed by Samjad PS, just became the first-ever Malayalam film to hit the Midnight Madness section at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).
The movie got an enthusiastic welcome from a packed theater, and director Samjad PS joined his team for a lively Q&A after the screening.
'Half' praised, Sajeev and Raj standouts
Viewers are loving Half for its intense world and standout performances by Ranjith Sajeev and Aiswarya Raj.
The action scenes (thanks to fight choreographer Very Tri Yulisman), plus Mithun Mukundan's music, and Vishnu Govind's sound design, really bring the movie to life.
Up next: Half is set for a wider release across North India with Excel Entertainment and AA Films, while Best Friend Forever is handling international sales, so it looks like this one's going global soon.