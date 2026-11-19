Hallin 'Laverne & Shirley' actress died at 88, daughter said
Ronny Hallin, known for her onscreen debut in The Odd Couple (1974) and appearing as Maxine in Laverne & Shirley (1982), has passed away at 88.
Her daughter shared that Hallin died peacefully at home on October 27.
Hallin family includes 'Happy Days' creator
Hallin came from a showbiz family: her brother Garry created Happy Days and directed Pretty Woman, while her sister Penny starred in Laverne and Shirley and directed A League of Their Own.
Ronny herself made appearances on The Odd Couple (1974) and Laverne and Shirley (1982).