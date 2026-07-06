Hamill joked he 'wasn't invited' to Swift Kelce MSG wedding

Swift Kelce wedding drew star guests

Swift and Kelce's guest list was stacked: think Selena Gomez, Bradley Cooper, Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd, and Jennifer Lopez.

The venue looked like an indoor forest with ferns and trees everywhere.

Both wore custom Christian Dior outfits with Louboutin shoes.

Instead of bridesmaids or groomsmen, Austin Swift stood by his sister as man of honor while Jason Kelce was best man for Travis.