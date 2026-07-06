Hamill joked he 'wasn't invited' to Swift Kelce MSG wedding
Mark Hamill had some fun with fans after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's massive wedding at Madison Square Garden on July 3, 2026.
The Star Wars legend posted a playful congratulations on Instagram, writing, "I declined to attend the wedding for a variety of personal reasons, but mainly because I wasn't invited."
Swift Kelce wedding drew star guests
Swift and Kelce's guest list was stacked: think Selena Gomez, Bradley Cooper, Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd, and Jennifer Lopez.
The venue looked like an indoor forest with ferns and trees everywhere.
Both wore custom Christian Dior outfits with Louboutin shoes.
Instead of bridesmaids or groomsmen, Austin Swift stood by his sister as man of honor while Jason Kelce was best man for Travis.
Sandler officiated the ceremony
Adding to the Hollywood vibes: Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony.