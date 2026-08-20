Hanks negotiating to star and produce 'Theo of Golden' adaptation

The book follows Theo, a mysterious guy who buys pencil portraits at a local coffee shop and returns them to their owners, uncovering hidden stories around town while facing his own past.

The novel blew up after being republished in 2025: more than 3.5 million copies sold in the US and translated into 43 languages.

Meanwhile, Hanks just wrapped Greyhound 2 and is gearing up for The Comebacker, where he'll play a New York Mets pitching coach.