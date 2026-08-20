Hanks negotiating to star and produce 'Theo of Golden' adaptation
Entertainment
Tom Hanks is in talks to star in and produce the film adaptation of Allen Levi's hit novel, Theo of Golden.
Warner Bros. is working on securing the rights, and Levi himself will join as executive producer, so fans can expect the author's touch on screen.
'Theo of Golden' plot and sales
The book follows Theo, a mysterious guy who buys pencil portraits at a local coffee shop and returns them to their owners, uncovering hidden stories around town while facing his own past.
The novel blew up after being republished in 2025: more than 3.5 million copies sold in the US and translated into 43 languages.
Meanwhile, Hanks just wrapped Greyhound 2 and is gearing up for The Comebacker, where he'll play a New York Mets pitching coach.