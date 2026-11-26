Hanks praises Namidass for performance in 'Maharaja' at L.A. gala
Hollywood legend Tom Hanks just gave a shoutout to rising star Sachana Namidass for her standout role in the Tamil hit Maharaja (2024).
The film, directed by Nithilan Saminathan and starring Vijay Sethupathi, has been making waves, and Hanks shared his appreciation for Namidass's performance during a chat at an L.A. art gala.
Namidass wins National Film Award
Namidass's powerful acting even earned her a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress.
Maharaja's unique story, told through a father's unusual complaint, has sparked plans for both a sequel and a Hollywood remake.
There's talk that Matthew McConaughey might join the remake, showing just how far this film is reaching.