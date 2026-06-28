Hanks warns Disney could use AI for 'Toy Story' voices
Entertainment
Tom Hanks recently shared that he's uneasy about Disney possibly using AI to keep making Toy Story movies with his voice as Woody, even after he's gone.
Chatting with Tim Allen, he called it a scary thought, saying AI could create anything they wanted without him actually being there.
Hanks warns about AI replacing actors
Hanks has spoken out before about the risks of AI in filmmaking. He worries people might start preferring AI-made content over real actors and is concerned about deepfakes using his image for scams.
While he's okay with tech like de-aging (as used in the 2024 film Here), he hopes future Toy Story films focus on meaningful stories, not just cashing in on the franchise.