'Bridgerton' star Hannah Dodd bags lead role in romance film
What's the story
Hannah Dodd, who shot to fame with her role as Francesca in Netflix's Bridgerton, has bagged her first lead role in a film. She will be headlining the upcoming romantic drama Miss You Forever, Zara Drake, reported Variety. The movie is directed by actor and poet Lucas Jones, who will also star alongside Dodd. This marks Jones's feature directorial debut.
Film insights
Here's what 'Miss You Forever, Zara Drake' is about
The film will be shot in the UK and US in spring 2027.
Zara Drake, at the height of her fame, mysteriously vanishes after falling in love with Isaac Owens, the frontman of a band about to fizzle out.
The story explores "the dichotomy of a love fuelled by resounding generational trauma and empty success."
"Built on the iconography and heritage of the 90s fashion scene, two lost souls fight to outrun their trauma."
Career highlights
Other projects of Dodd and Jones
Dodd has previously appeared in Hulu's Find Me in Paris, Harlots, and Marvel's Eternals.
She also starred in Netflix's Anatomy of a Scandal, Enola Holmes 2, and Lifetime miniseries Flowers in the Attic: The Origin.
Meanwhile, Jones has been part of the TV rom-com Break Clause and the series Get Millie Black.
He is also an accomplished poet whose work explores themes of masculinity, love, grief, and connection.