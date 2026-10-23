'Bridgerton' star Hannah Dodd bags lead role in romance film

The film will be shot in the UK and US in spring 2027.

Zara Drake, at the height of her fame, mysteriously vanishes after falling in love with Isaac Owens, the frontman of a band about to fizzle out.

The story explores "the dichotomy of a love fuelled by resounding generational trauma and empty success."

"Built on the iconography and heritage of the 90s fashion scene, two lost souls fight to outrun their trauma."