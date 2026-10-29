Hannah Storm cancer-free after hysterectomy, will miss NYC Marathon broadcast
ESPN anchor Hannah Storm just shared that she's officially cancer-free following a hysterectomy.
She posted the update on Instagram, expressing gratitude for her recovery and support.
While she'll be missed on this year's New York City Marathon broadcast on November 1, she's planning to cheer on her ESPN/ABC NYC Marathon family from home.
Hannah Storm's mammogram detected breast cancer
Storm's journey started in 2024 when a routine mammogram caught early-stage breast cancer, even though she felt totally fine and had no family history.
She credits her doctors at Mount Sinai Tisch Cancer Center for helping her get through surgery successfully.
Storm is also cheering on all those running in the NYC Marathon for some great causes on Sunday, including the Hannah Storm Foundation, and ESPN says they can't wait to have her back on SportsCenter.