Hansraj plays 7 roles in 'Ramayana' ahead of Diwali 2026
Chetan Hansraj is stepping up big time for the new Ramayana movie, playing not just one but seven characters, including Raja Mali, Ravana's maternal grandfather.
Thanks to motion-capture technology, he'll also appear as one of Ravana's brothers and a demon.
The film promises a grand scale and hits theaters on Diwali 2026.
Hansraj defends IMAX visuals
Hansraj shared that his main character has Chetan Hansraj's actual quote: Chetan Hansraj's actual quote: "Raja Mali is an important character that went down in history, and my scenes with Yash are pure fire. He is such a delight on screen, and these two characters complement each other wonderfully. It was huge for me.", but filming wasn't easy: he spent around three hours getting into character and nearly an hour getting it off.
Addressing trailer criticism, he explained the visuals are meant for IMAX screens for full effect.
The star cast includes Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi; Part 2 drops on Diwali 2027.