'Hanu-Man' sequel announced: Is Teja Sajja not returning?
What's the story
The makers of the fantasy film Hanu-Man have announced a sequel titled Hanu-Man 2: The Rise of Vanaras. The film will be led by Panja Vaisshnav Tej, whose casting has raised questions about whether Hanu-Man star Teja Sajja has been replaced. The announcement has created a buzz as it comes amid reports of a fallout between producer K Niranjan Reddy and director Prasanth Varma.
Production details
'Hanu-Man 2' to be directed by Vi Anand
The sequel, titled Hanu-Man 2: The Rise of Vanaras, will be directed by Vi Anand. The film is being produced by Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy under the banner of Primeshow Entertainment.
The announcement poster gives a glimpse into the ambitious fantasy world with a man rising through clouds against a divine backdrop.
Multilingual release
Release date, storyline, and cast yet to be revealed
Hanu-Man 2: The Rise of Vanaras will be released in five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.
The announcement did not clarify whether Tej's film is a part of the original franchise or if Sajja has been replaced.
Further details about the storyline, supporting cast, and release date are awaited.
Original film's success
'Hanu-Man' was a sleeper hit
The original Hanu-Man, starring Sajja, was a sleeper hit in Telugu cinema when it released on January 12, 2024.
The film, made on a modest budget, reportedly grossed over ₹350 crore worldwide.
Its unique mix of mythology and action helped it stand out at the box office despite competition from Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram.